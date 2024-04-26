Seizures in Andhra Pradesh touch Rs 165.91 crore

VIJAYAWADA: After the announcement of the election schedule, Rs 165.91 crore worth cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other articles have been seized in the State, informed Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena.

In a release issued on Thursday, the CEO said effective vigil is being kept in the State to prevent illegal transportation of cash, liquor and other voter inducements. The State will go to polls on May 13. Continuous surveillance has resulted in seizure of Rs 165.91 crore worth cash, drugs, liquor, gold and silver and other articles, he added.

MCC enforcement

Rs 8.65 crore worth election inducements seized in 24 hours

Rs 36.89 cr cash

Rs 20.32 cr worth liquor

Rs 2.87 cr worth drugs

Rs 91.26 cr worth precious metals

Total Rs 165.91 cr

The highest seizure of election inducements worth Rs 30.66 cr were seized in Anantapur parliamentary constituency.

The least seizure of election inducements worth Rs 1.15 cr was recorded in Narasapuram Lok Sabha segment.