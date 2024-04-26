TDP irons out dissidence in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram

SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM : Uttarandhra is set to witness a tough fight between the YSRC and the TDP-JSP-BJP combine as TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu seems to have pacified the disgruntled aspirants, who failed to get tickets due to the tripartite alliance, during his three-day visit to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts as part of ‘Praja Galam’.

The TDP chief is said to have succeeded in bringing a truce between the alliance nominees and dissidents to ensure that there is no rebel threat to the official candidates. With the assurance given by the TDP chief that those who failed to get tickets will be given party or nominated posts, several dissidents have started taking part in the election campaign with the official candidates, giving up their non-cooperation attitude.

The three-day visit of Naidu has rejuvenated TDP cadres to strive for the victory of the tripartite alliance candidates in the elections. Especially, the uncertainty among the second-rung cadre has been cleared in Srungavarapukota, Gajapathinagaram, Cheepurupalli, Vizianagaram, Pathapatnam and Srikakulam Assembly segments.

Gompa Krishna of Srungavarapukota, Kondapalli Appalanaidu of Gajapathinagaram, Kimidi Nagarjuna of Cheepurupalli and Kalamata Venkata Ramana of Pathapatnam and other disgruntled leaders have ‘agreed’ to coordinate with the TDP official candidates, and strive for the victory of the party in the elections. If the tripartite alliance cadres work in a coordinated manner, the ruling YSRC may face a tough fight in the elections as Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts have been bastions of the TDP since its inception, observed a political analyst.