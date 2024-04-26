Trounce Jagan & send him home for rapid growth of State: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : The people of the State have started revolting against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and he will be trounced in the elections, said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a public meeting, along with Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who is contesting as the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Rajampet, on Thursday, the TDP chief cautioned the people of the State to be alert as Jagan will loot the properties of everyone if he retains power in the State. He urged the people to give their treatment to the injury suffered by Jagan in the recent stone-pelting incident by simply throwing him out of power.

Terming Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy Papala (sinful) Peddireddy, Naidu held him responsible for the damage of Annamayya project. Promising to sanction a medical college for Rajampet soon after the formation of the TDP-led NDA government in the State, he said the Galeru-Nagari project will be completed on a priority basis to supply Krishna water to Rajampet. “We will rebuild the Annamayya project, which was washed away in floods, and come to the rescue of the project displaced families,” he vowed.

Urging the people not to believe the YSRC’s false propaganda against the tripartite alliance, the TDP chief asserted that the it is committed to safeguarding the interests of Muslims. He appealed to the people to give their massive mandate to BJP MP candidate Kiran Kumar Reddy and MLA nominee S Balasubrahmanyam in the elections. “Once the NDA comes to power in the State, the first victory rally and a meeting will be organised in Rajampet,” Naidu exhorted.

Launching a broadside against the YSRC government, Pawan Kalyan called upon the people to give a resounding victory to the tripartite alliance. “The NDA alliance should come to power to put an end to the rowdyism and factionism brought by the Peddireddy family,” he asserted.

Kiran Kumar Reddy said he had never seen an inefficient Chief Minister like Jagan. “The defeat of P Midhun Reddy is a must for the development of Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency,” he averred.