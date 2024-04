VIJAYAWADA : Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday claimed that Andhra Pradesh has witnessed the YSRC’s vindictive and corrupt rule in the past five years. Addressing the media in Vijayawada during his one-day visit to the State, the BJP leader alleged that the State has experienced a string of failures marked by misgovernance at the highest levels in the last five years.

He noted that despite Central grants to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore being released for Polavaram project, the government failed to complete it due to corruption, thus betraying the farmers of the State.

“Despite the fact that ‘YSR’ in the YSR Congress Party’s name stands for ‘Yuvajana, Shramik and Rythu’, the youth, workers and farmers have been neglected. The State suffered mismanagement under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Despite the immense potential in the State and its previous status as a fast-developing region, the last five years have seen it overrun by the sand, land and liquor mafias,” he claimed.

He added Central schemes designed to benefit the poor were not fully executed in the State. The Narendra Modi-led Centre approved approximately 21.32 lakh homes for the State under PMAY, but the ruling YSRC only managed to distribute 3.25 lakh homes to beneficiaries, he alleged. He expressed hope that once TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu becomes the chief minister, the State will be placed on the path of progress by a double-engine government.