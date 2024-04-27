64 mandals in Andhra Pradesh likely to experience severe heatwave conditions today

VISAKHAPATNAM : Dry weather conditions persist in the State as severe heatwaves grip multiple mandals across various districts. On Saturday, 64 mandals, including three in Alluri Sitarama Raju, six in Anakapalli, two each in East Godavari and Eluru, one in Kakinada, 13 in Parvathipuram Manyam, 15 in Srikakulam, and 22 in Vizianagaram, are expected to experience severe heat waves, while 183 mandals are forecast to encounter heatwave conditions.

The India Meteorological Department’s Amaravati Centre reports that isolated places in Rayalaseema are likely to witness heatwaves on Saturday. Additionally, hot, humid weather is expected at isolated locations in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP). Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are also predicted in isolated parts of NCAP and Yanam.

The heatwave conditions are expected to persist until April 30, with isolated places in Rayalaseema likely to experience heatwaves. Discomforting weather conditions are anticipated at isolated locations in NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP.

On Friday, 41 mandals reported severe heatwaves, while 116 mandals recorded heatwave conditions. Nandyala registered the highest maximum temperature at 44.6 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Kurnool at 44, Anantapur at 43.4, Kadapa at 43.2, and Tirupati at 43.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, since April 1, four districts—Alluri Sitarama Raju, Nandyal, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Nellore—have reported the highest temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius. Additionally, 26 other locations throughout the State have recorded temperatures exceeding 42 degrees Celsius.