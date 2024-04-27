Andhra Pradesh: Skill training programme for prisoners launched

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) has initiated a Skill Development Training programme for prisoners, focusing on the plumbing trade to equip them with employable skills upon their release from jail. This programme targets 93 inmates from Central Prisons located in East Godavari, Nellore, and Visakhapatnam. The initiative follows the directives of Chief Justice of the High Court and Patron-in-Chief of APSLSA Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur.

The inauguration of the programme was officiated by Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge and APSLSA executive chairman Justice AV Sesha Sai on Friday. On the occasion, Punjab National Bank DGM K Dinesh Kumar handed over the cheque of Rs 6,90,000 to Justice AV Sesha Sai for the National Academy of Construction.

APSLSA member secretary M Babitha, AP High Court Legal Services Committee secretary G. Malathi, National Academy of Construction additional director general Abhijit Sinha, and several others were present.