APCC chief using YSR’s name for political gains: Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the remarks made by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief YS Sharmila that Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy was behind adding the name of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the cases filed by the CBI, the AAG said she was using her father’s name for political gains.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the AAG expressed concern over the allegations levelled against him by Sharmila, despite knowing the fact in the cases filed by the CBI, the circumstances that led to the addition of YSR’s name in the FIRs.

Recalling the incidents that happened way back in 2011, he said it was the then Congress MLA Shankar Rao and TDP leader Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu, who made the allegations and filed petitions in the courts, which led to the addition of YSR’s name in the CBI’s FIRs and chargesheets.

Sudhakar Reddy urged Sharmila to come up with facts instead of making baseless allegations against him. “I am ready for an open debate on this issue. YSR was made an accused prior to my petition in the High Court, which was all about seeking an explanation as to why the CBI failed to add the names of concerned ministers and secretaries, who issued GOs favouring Sandur power company. While the CBI included YSR’s name in the FIR on August 17, 2011, I filed the petition in December. Sharmila dragged me into the episode without any knowledge or with an intention to take on her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

The AAG further said he was moved by the plight of Jagan, who was targeted by the Congress government, which used the CBI and Enforcement Directorate for it. “Leaving my law practice, I voluntarily filed the petition in the High court questioning the targeted probe of the investigation agency. Sharmila’s charges against me and my involvement in the issue are baseless,” he asserted.