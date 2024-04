VISAKHAPATNAM : Refuting the claims of Piyush Goyal that the State government has failed to hand over land for setting up a railway zone in Visakhapatnam, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday said, “It is deplorable that a Union Minister has made such remarks. His claims are nothing but lies.”

Speaking to reporters in the Port City on Thursday, Botcha mocked the Union minister for boasting about developing the country in the past 10 years. “It was the NDA government that ruled AP from 2014 to 2019, but the assurance to set up the railway zone did not materialise,” he remarked. Asserting that the YSRC government has given land to the Railways for the project, Botcha sought to know why the ‘double engine sarkar’ in 2014 failed to fulfil the promise mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act.

‘Why did NDA fail to set up railway zone?’

“Was it because of the inefficiency of the then Chief Minister (referring to N Chandrababu Naidu)?” he quipped and recalled that Piyush Goyal was Union Railway Minister at the time.

Botcha explained that 52 acres was identified at Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam and an agreement was also made in this regard. Stating that it was because of the YSRC government’s efforts to establish the railway zone that 52 acres, owned by a few B-Form holders and others, was acquired. “After joint inspection of the land by the railway officials and GVMC officials, it was handed over to the Railways last year,” he said and produced the documents with the signatures of the DRM and the GVMC commissioner. Botcha remarked that a person serving in such a respectable position should speak carefully.

Accusing the Centre of not extending support to the State government, the YSRC leader wished for a Central government which would be dependent on the State’s support. “Then only we can raise our voice to get what we want.”