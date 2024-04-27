Fierce ballot battle on cards in Gannavaram

VIJAYAWADA : Gannavaram Assembly segment is expected to witness an intense poll battle between two-time MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, who is aiming for a hat-trick, and businessman-turned-politician Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, who is contesting for the second time to record his maiden victory.

After Gudivada, Vijayawada East and Mylavaram, Gannavaram Assembly constituency is another strong bastion of the Kamma community in the united Krishna district. The constituency was established in 1955, as per the Delimitation Orders and late Comrade Puchalapalli Sundarayya was the first legislator from Communist Party of India (CPI). The Assembly segment later became a stronghold for many parties such as Indian National Congress and Telugu Desam.

In the 2019 elections, incumbent Vamsi contested on the TDP ticket and defeated the then YSRC candidate Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, who joined the party back in 2018, by a thin margin.

After YSRC came to power, Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan switched his loyalties to the ruling party, following which Yarlagadda left the party and joined TDP. Yarlagadda Venkata Rao and Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan filed their nominations on April 24 and 25 respectively.