Fierce ballot battle on cards in Gannavaram

VIJAYAWADA : Gannavaram Assembly segment is expected to witness an intense poll battle between two-time MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, who is aiming for a hat-trick, and businessman-turned-politician Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, who is contesting for the second time to record his maiden victory.
After Gudivada, Vijayawada East and Mylavaram, Gannavaram Assembly constituency is another strong bastion of the Kamma community in the united Krishna district. The constituency was established in 1955, as per the Delimitation Orders and late Comrade Puchalapalli Sundarayya was the first legislator from Communist Party of India (CPI). The Assembly segment later became a stronghold for many parties such as Indian National Congress and Telugu Desam.
In the 2019 elections, incumbent Vamsi contested on the TDP ticket and defeated the then YSRC candidate Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, who joined the party back in 2018, by a thin margin.
After YSRC came to power, Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan switched his loyalties to the ruling party, following which Yarlagadda left the party and joined TDP. Yarlagadda Venkata Rao and Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan filed their nominations on April 24 and 25 respectively.
While the sitting MLA Vamsi promised welfare and development to the people of Gannavaram constituency, largely banking on the charisma of Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Yarlagadda was confident of victory and assured of special measures to tackle the unemployment in the constituency if voted to power.
It is to be remembered that Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan had won the seat in the 2014 and 2019 elections under the Telugu Desam banner, and strengthened his base in the constituency. He is hopeful of retaining the seat with the YSRC ticket.
Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, on the other hand, rose as an influential leader with his charity and social services in the constituency. “I am aware of every nook and corner in Gannavaram Assembly constituency. People are eagerly waiting to cast their vote in favour of TDP as they suffered a lot in the YSRC regime,” he stated.
Gannavaram constituency is a mix of rural and urban voters and the two leaders are carrying out vigorous campaigns in Vijayawada rural mandal, Unguturu, Gannavaram and Bapulapadu mandals. Of the total 2.76 lakh votes, around one lakh voters are located in nine villages under Vijayawada rural mandal and the candidate who gains the hold of these villages can get an easy victory.
An overview
2,76,989 - Total voters
1,33,252 - MALE
1,43,725 - FEMALE
12 - TRANSGENDER
Party Candidate Total votes
TDP Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan 1,03,881
YSRC Yarlagadda Venkatrao 1,03,043