Horticulture ryots’ woes take centrestage in Railway Kodur

KADAPA : An SC-reserved Assembly constituency, Railway Kodur in Annamayya district which was once a TDP stronghold has now become a bastion of the YSRC.

While the ruling party’s Koramutla Srinivasulu is vying for a fifth term as Railway Kodur MLA, the Jana Sena, which is fighting the elections in an alliance with the TDP and BJP, has nominated Arava Sridhar. Initially, Dr Bhaskar Rao was slated to contest on JSP ticket, but he was replaced following allegations that he was a YSRC covert.

The TDP represented the segment from 1983 to 1999. In 2004 and 2009 elections, Gunti Venkateswara Prasad and Koramutla Srinivasulu won on a Congress ticket respectively. Later, Srinivasulu resigned from the Congress and from his MLA post and joined the YSRC. He won the by-election in 2012 and went on to retain the seat in 2014 and 2019 as well.

However, despite the two parties holding power for a significant time in the region, voters in Railway Kodur have been facing problems galore.

Horticulture is a boon and a bane for the region. The constituency is known for its fruit orchards, yet farmers suffer losses every time there excessive or deficit rain. Farmers cultivate mangoes in 20,000 hectares, guava in 18,000 hectares, papaya in 20,000 hectares, jamun in 8,000 hectares, sapota in 2,000 hectares, and pomegranate in 4,000 hectares. The horticulture crops have a good demand in both Telugu States as well as neighbouring States.