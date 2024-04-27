Jagan, Naidu betrayed people: Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA : Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of not implementing any election promises made to the people, APCC chief YS Sharmila said both TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan betrayed the people of the State in the name of Special Category Status (SCS).

Addressing election meetings in Tiruvuru, Chintalapudi and Denduluru on Friday, Sharmila alleged that Jagan failed to develop even a single capital contrary to his announcement of setting up three capitals to promote balanced growth. “The YSRC government has totally neglected agriculture and failed to generate employment opportunities for the youth. Jagan has cheated the people in the name of total prohibition, job calendar and Mega DSC,” she observed.

Taking a dig at Jagan for going to the people in the name of ‘Siddham’, Sharmila sought to know whether he is ready for making another Rs 8 lakh crore debts, to pledge Special Category Status and betray the people in the name of constructing Polavaram project.

Stating that the completion of the irrigation projects taken up by former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy under Jalayagnam is part of the Navaratnalu programme announced by the YSRC, she said the Jagan government has failed to complete even a single project in the past five years. Alleging that the BJP was ruling the roost in the State despite not having a single MP or an MLA, she said Naidu, Jagan and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan had become the slaves of the saffron party. “Voting for the YSRC or TDP or JSP is nothing but voting for the BJP,” he observed.

“Vote is your weapon. Take money from whomever offers as it is all your money. But think while casting your vote,” she said, adding that the Congress will provide SCS to the State for 10 years if it comes to power at the Centre.