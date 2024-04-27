Pawan Kalyan vows to release common manifesto of TDP-JSP-BJP alliance on April 30

VIJAYAWADA : Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan promised to unveil the common manifesto of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance on April 30. He assured that all promises made will be fulfilled if the NDA is voted to power.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling YSRC while addressing a public rally in Razole on Friday, the actor-politician accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of propagating lies and misleading people by claiming that welfare schemes will be stopped if the NDA is voted to power.

“We will implement even better welfare initiatives than the ones launched under the current YSRC government,” he asserted. He criticised the YSRC president burdening the State with debts under the pretext of disburing welfare schemes.

Pawan slammed Jagan for making derogatory remarks against his sister and APCC chief YS Sharmila. He questioned how a person who insults his own family members could ensure the safety of women in the State.

Promising to address the grievances of farmers within a year once the NDA comes to power, he said, “The farming community in Konaseema region has declared a crop holiday due to rising input costs and low procurement prices. We will stand by the farmers, revive water users’ associations, and ensure remunerative prices.”

Pawan, who is contesting the Pithapuram Assembly constituency, vowed to develop Konaseema as a prosperous region by promoting industries, tourism, and infrastructure projects.