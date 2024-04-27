Ram Mohan confident of hat-trick win

After winning from Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency for two consecutive times, TDP MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu is confident of scoring a hat-trick victory from the same segment in the elections. In an interview with S Viswanath, K Ram Mohan Naidu revealed his vision for the development of the Lok Sabha constituency.

How is the people’s response to your election campaign?

It is overwhelming. The huge turnout of people for my filing of nomination and that of tripartite alliance candidates in the Assembly segments of the Lok Sabha constituency has given an indication that the electoral battle is going to be one-sided as all the sections of society are eager to trounce the YSRC. I am confident of crossing my first election majority of 1.27 lakh votes this time.

Though the TDP suffered a debacle across the State and won only two Assembly seats in Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency in 2019, you won with a slender majority of 6,000 votes. What contributed to your success?

People of Srikakulam had a good connection with my father Yerrannaidu. Throughout his political career, my father truthfully served the people. I promised that I too walk in the footsteps of my father in serving the people. This enabled me to win the trust of people. Moreover, the people felt a sense of pride for my speeches in Parliament on different issues related to the nation and the State. As I am clean without any charges of corruption, the people elected me for the second time in 2019 though the TDP suffered a drubbing.

What are the issues you have focused more during your one decade tenure as an MP?

As an MP I have been concentrated more on national issues. However, my major focus is on development of railway stations. Most of the railway stations constructed during the British era were not upgraded. During the past one decade, I have made great efforts for the development of infrastructure and passenger amenities at the railway stations, besides getting more train services to our district. Visakhapatnam - Palasa passenger train was extended to Brahmapur. A Vande Bharat Express is passing through Srikakulam, besides arranging special trains for Sabarimala from Srikakulam district for the benefit of pilgrims. Similarly, I have also strived for the development of National Highways, and also succeeded in getting Pathapatnam - Narasannapeta State highway converted into national highway. Every Rupee of my MPLADS funds was spent on development of infrastructure in Srikakulam.

What are the major issues you are going to address if elected as an MP for the third time?

I have created my own manifesto. We are still facing migration. We have taken the matter to the notice of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to generate more employment opportunities for the local youth in the district. My idea is to set up an industrial park in Srikakulam to attract MSMEs to generate more employment opportunities. Our district mainly depends on agriculture. Despite rivers flowing through the district, we need to channelise them to provide adequate irrigation water to the farm land. The previous TDP regime had taken up interlinking of rivers, but it came to a halt during the YSRC government. Once the TDP-led NDA government comes to power in the State, we will complete the works to ensure supply of irrigation water for two crops a year. Emphasis will also be laid on development of sports infrastructure, besides setting up a corporation for the welfare of ex-servicemen.

The tripartite alliance has changed candidates for two Assembly segments in Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency. What kind of impact will it have on your election?

The TDP supremo has effected the changes after conducting a detailed study at the ground level, besides getting feedback from the people. It will certainly have a positive impact.

What about reports of differences between you and your uncle and TDP State president K Atchannaidu?

There is no truth at all in that reports. I have clarified on the matter on several occasions. As our opponents cannot level any charges of corruption or any other against us, they might have come up with the false propaganda to sling mud on us. We have shown to the people that we are both together.