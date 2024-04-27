Sanskrit, sacred conduit to spirituality: Jagdeep Dhankhar

TIRUPATI : Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasised Sanskrit’s role as a language of divinity, serving as a sacred conduit to spirituality. Speaking at the third convocation of the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati, he highlighted its pivotal position as a cultural anchor in the modern world.

Dhankhar stressed the importance of institutions like the National Sanskrit University in bridging the gap between Sanskrit’s rich heritage and contemporary academic needs. He called for the development of innovative curricula and interdisciplinary research to ensure Sanskrit’s preservation for future generations. Encouraging students to view Sanskrit education as a journey of self-discovery, he urged them to become ambassadors for its legacy.

Dhankhar underscored the need for utilising digital technologies in preserving ancient manuscripts. Despite the extensive literary corpus of Sanskrit, its integration into mainstream education remains limited. Dhankhar attributed this challenge to a colonialist mindset that overlooks Indian knowledge systems.

V-P offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his spouse Sudhesh Dhankar, on his maiden visit to Tirumala, offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Friday. Earlier, he was received at the temple ‘Mahadwaram’ by Archakas, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy, with ceremonial welcome