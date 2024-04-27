Strong foundation of basic research highlighted at SRM-AP University

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that research is a passion and universities must lay a strong foundation of basic research to further develop, grow and produce a high-quality research output, IIT-Ropar Director and IIT-Guwahati Officiating Director Prof Rajeev Ahuja said that colleges and universities must focus on translational research as it is the way forward for an innovative world.

He participated as a chief guest for the 8th Research Day hosted by the SRM-AP University. The event was attended by guest of honour and Director of AK Choudhury School of Information Technology, University of Calcutta, Prof Amlan Chakrabarti, SRM-AP vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, registrar Dr R Premkumar, Research dean Prof Ranjit Thapa, Deans of all schools, faculty, research scholars, students and several others also participated.

At the event more than 350 research abstracts were submitted by undergraduate, postgraduate students and research scholars from across the country, which culminated and unveiled as an Abstract Book.