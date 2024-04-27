Vemireddy did not disclose all assets: Vijayasai

NELLORE : The political atmosphere in Nellore Lok Sabha segment is charged as the general elections draw closer. YSRC Nellore Lok Sabha candidate V Vijayasai Reddy, after meeting the Returning Officer at the Collectorate on Friday, addressed the media regarding the filing of nominations for the Lok Sabha seat. He said, “I have filed two sets of nominations. The Returning Officer has accepted my nominations. I am contesting the Lok Sabha election as per the directive of our party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

He alleged that TDP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy had failed to disclose investments and assets abroad in his affidavit, besides withholding assets within India and shares in various companies. He asserted that Prabhakar Reddy’s association with government-related companies had rendered him ineligible to contest the election as per Section 9(A). But the Returning Officer rejected the objections raised by Vijayasai Reddy.

The Nellore Lok Sabha constituency has captured significant attention in the State as the sitting Rajya Sabha MP and former Rajya Sabha MP are in the fray on YSRC and TDP tickets.

In a parallel development, Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav refuted the allegations of Vijayasai on the scrutiny of TDP candidate’s nomination. He accused Vijayasai of raising objections out of desperation, and made fake ‘voter complaints’ against TDP MP candidate Prabhakar Reddy.

He called upon voters to elect Prabhakar Reddy, considering his dedication to Nellore’s development on all fronts. Yadav cautioned the electorate against misleading promises of the YSRC and appealed to them to give their massive mandate to tripartite alliance candidates in the elections.