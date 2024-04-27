Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Ex-CBI JD sees threat to life, complains to CP

Jai Bharat National Party chief VV Lakshminarayana lodging a complaint with Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar in Visakhapatnam on Friday
VISAKHAPATNAM : VV Lakshminarayana, president of Jai Bharat National Party, and the party’s candidate for Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency, lodged a complaint with Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar on Friday, expressing concern about threat to his life.

The former CBI Joint Director said he filed the complaint based on credible information suggesting that certain individuals are attempting to harm him. He alleged that individuals associated with past cases he handled during his tenure in the CBI are now targeting him politically. “Individuals affiliated with a political leader I encountered during my time in the CBI are now posing a threat to me. A member of their party has been nominated as an MLA candidate,” he mentioned.

Lakshminarayana stated that his family members are deeply concerned about their safety, prompting him to file the complaint. He cited social media posts and direct threats from political adversaries as reasons for his apprehension. Making it clear that he is not accustomed to seeking security measures, and preferring direct engagement with people, Lakshminarayana said his decision to file a complaint was due to genuine concerns for him and his family’s safety.

