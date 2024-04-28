58 mandals in Andhra Pradesh to reel under severe heatwave today

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 58 mandals in the State are likely to reel under severe heatwave, while 148 mandals are likely to experience heatwave-like conditions on Sunday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty wind speeds reaching 30 -40 kmph likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) on Sunday and Monday. Heatwave likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema for the same period. Further, hot, humid, and discomfort weather is likely at isolated places across the State.

On Saturday, AP largely experienced hot and humid conditions with daytime temperatures being above 400 C at most places.

APSDMA in its daily bulletin said on Saturday that 77 mandals experienced severe heatwave, and 98 mandals reported heatwave.

Chagalamarri in the Nandyal recorded the highest daytime temperature of 45.90 C followed by Renigunta in Tirupati at 45.70 C, Khajipeta in YSR, Salur in Paravatipuram Manaym at 45.20 C, Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram and Kodumur in Kurnool at 44.80 C , Tadipatri in Anantapur at 44.40 C , Burju in Srikakulam and Macherla in Palnadu at 44.20 C , Dendulur in Eluru 44.10 C and Peddamandyam at 440 C.