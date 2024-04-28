Anarchy in Andhra Pradesh under CM Jagan’s rule: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Going hammer and tongs against the YSRC regime, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan alleged that anarchy prevailed in the State under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule. Addressing a public meeting in Kakinada on Saturday as part of his election campaign, he said there was no response from Jagan even when 30,000 women went missing in the State.
Expressing concern over the increasing ganja menace, he said once the tripartite alliance is in power, it will deal with the ganja issue sternly.
He lashed out at YSRC MLAs Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy and Kurasala Kanna Babu. “I am contesting from Pithapuram Assembly segment to teach them a lesson,” he said, and accused Jagan of speaking more like a liquor trader than a Chief Minister.
Accusing Kanna Babu of being mired deep in corruption, he said the Kakinada rural MLA should be given a share in every real estate venture.
The JSP chief called upon the youth to strive to dethrone Jagan. “I have paid Rs 70 crore as income tax in five years. You can just imagine, how much I can earn. But why I am on the roads today, seeking public mandate, is to save the State and its people from the clutches of Jagan,” he asserted.
Reiterating that the 2024 elections are very important for the future of the State, he urged the people to think before they cast their votes. The tripartite alliance will release its poll manifesto on April 30, he added.