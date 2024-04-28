Anarchy in Andhra Pradesh under CM Jagan’s rule: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Going hammer and tongs against the YSRC regime, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan alleged that anarchy prevailed in the State under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule. Addressing a public meeting in Kakinada on Saturday as part of his election campaign, he said there was no response from Jagan even when 30,000 women went missing in the State.

Expressing concern over the increasing ganja menace, he said once the tripartite alliance is in power, it will deal with the ganja issue sternly. He lashed out at YSRC MLAs Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy and Kurasala Kanna Babu.

"I am contesting from Pithapuram Assembly segment to teach them a lesson," he said, and accused Jagan of speaking more like a liquor trader than a Chief Minister.