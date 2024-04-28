AP: 503 nominations for 25 Lok Sabha seats; 2,705 for 175 Assembly seats okayed

VIJAYAWADA: In all, 503 nominations for 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and 2,705 papers for 175 Assembly segments in the State have been approved after scrutiny, informed Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Saturday.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29. The final list of candidates in the fray for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be out after the withdrawal of nominations. As many as 686 nominations were filed for 25 Lok Sabha constituencies, and 3,644 for 175 Assembly seats.

The CEO informed that 183 nominations for parliamentary constituencies and 939 papers for Assembly segments were rejected in scrutiny.