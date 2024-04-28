AP: Opposition seeks Governor's intervention for door delivery of pensions, stages protest

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of leaders of Opposition parties on Saturday urged Governor S Abdul Nazeer to direct the Chief Secretary to make arrangements to deliver pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries by using the services of staff of Village/Ward Secretariats, teachers and the staff of other government departments.

In a representation to the Governor, leaders of the three parties said pensions can be comfortably delivered at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries without causing hardships to the aged in the summer by making use of the government staff.

Observing that it will not take more than two days for distribution of pensions at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries, the leaders said that each employee will be required to distribute only 20 pensions.