AP: Statewide POLYCET-2024 exam concludes smoothly

VIJAYAWADA: The Statewide POLYCET-2024 entrance examination, for admissions to polytechnic diploma, concluded on Saturday. The exam was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm in all 422 centres across the State.

Out of the total 1,59,989 registered students, 1,41,978 (88.74%) appeared for the examination. The exam was conducted smoothly with the cooperation of various district collectors, police, medical, health, electricity, transport and other government departments.

On the occasion, Principal Secretary (State Skill Development Department) S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of Technical Education Department, and Chairman of State Technical Education Training Board Chadalawada Nagarani inspected various centres.

The Commissioner said the primary key of the question paper will be made available on the website https://apsbtet.ap.gov.in on April 30. All measures are being taken to speed up the process of announcement of results and release them before May 10. She said necessary activities have been prepared to start the academic year before June 15.