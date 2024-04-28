‘I have a vision document to develop Srikakulam,’ says YSRC's Perada Tilak

The YSRC has fielded Perada Tilak from Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency against two-time TDP MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. He is confident of demolishing the TDP bastion with the help of the initiatives of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the development of Uttarandhra, which include Uddanam Water Project, Kidney Research Centre at Palasa, Mulapeta Port and Vamsadhara Lift Irrigation Project. In an interview with Sreenu Babu Pativada, Perada Tilak explained his vision for the development of Srikakulam
How did you feel on your selection as the YSRC candidate to take on sitting MP Ram Mohan Naidu?
I came from a rural background with the local body-level politics. I have been serving the people for the past 25 years and loyal to the YSRC since its inception. I feel very happy for getting selected as a Lok Sabha candidate. It is a sign of my first win in the ballot battle. Ram Mohan Naidu is a corporate politician. He won the 2014 election with sympathy following the sudden demise of his father and former Union minister Yerranaidu. In the 2019 elections, he won with a slender margin of 6,000 votes. He has failed to develop the backward Srikakulam constituency despite being an MP for one decade.
How do you face the TDP candidate who has got the support of BJP and JSP now as part of the tripartite alliance?
Ram Mohan Naidu has betrayed the people of Srikakulam by ignoring their problems. He has failed to utilise his MPLADS funds effectively for infrastructure development in the constituency. He used to write letters on people’s issues to the Centre after knowing that it is going to resolve them to claim credit. We are going to expose the failures of Ram Mohan Naidu on all fronts during his tenure, besides highlighting the growth achieved by the YSRC government through Navaratnalu. The development achieved by Srikakulam due to Jagan’s initiatives is my strength. I am confident that people of Srikakulam will certainly give me a chance to represent them in Parliament.
What are your plans to develop Srikakulam if elected?
Migration of people due to lack of adequate employment opportunities in the district is a major issue. Small and marginal farmers and fishermen are also facing hardship due to lack of proper irrigation facilities and poor infrastructure. People of Uddanam region have been suffering from kidney diseases for the past five decades. I have a vision document to resolve all the issues, which will ensure the welfare of Uddanam people, Naupada salt farmers, Ponduru Khadi weavers, small and marginal ryots, and fisher folk. I will also focus on completion of fishing harbour at Budagatlapalem and the six-line coastal corridor. Priority will also be given to Vamsadhara-Mahendra Tanaya-Bahuda river linkage project to provide irrigation water to every acre of land in the district. I will lay emphasis on resolving the problems of granite industry in Tekkali.
What is the people’s response to your election campaign?
I have been receiving an overwhelming response from the people of Srikakulam during my election campaign. They have been welcoming me as their family member with love and affection. CM Jagan has a lot of credibility among all sections of society. It will help me achieve victory in the elections. I have been receiving good support from all the senior YSRC leaders, including Dharmana Prasada Rao.
How do you overcome dissidence among second-rung leaders in Tekkali and Pathapatnam Assembly segments?
The dissidence is like a cyclone in a teacup. Pathapatnam is one of the constituencies where more than 93% of its population is getting DBT and non-DBT schemes. Tekkali is my native constituency. Hence, I have got the support of all sections of people which ensures my victory in the election.