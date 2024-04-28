‘I have a vision document to develop Srikakulam,’ says YSRC's Perada Tilak

The YSRC has fielded Perada Tilak from Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency against two-time TDP MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. He is confident of demolishing the TDP bastion with the help of the initiatives of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the development of Uttarandhra, which include Uddanam Water Project, Kidney Research Centre at Palasa, Mulapeta Port and Vamsadhara Lift Irrigation Project. In an interview with Sreenu Babu Pativada, Perada Tilak explained his vision for the development of Srikakulam

How did you feel on your selection as the YSRC candidate to take on sitting MP Ram Mohan Naidu?

I came from a rural background with the local body-level politics. I have been serving the people for the past 25 years and loyal to the YSRC since its inception. I feel very happy for getting selected as a Lok Sabha candidate. It is a sign of my first win in the ballot battle. Ram Mohan Naidu is a corporate politician. He won the 2014 election with sympathy following the sudden demise of his father and former Union minister Yerranaidu. In the 2019 elections, he won with a slender margin of 6,000 votes. He has failed to develop the backward Srikakulam constituency despite being an MP for one decade.

How do you face the TDP candidate who has got the support of BJP and JSP now as part of the tripartite alliance?

Ram Mohan Naidu has betrayed the people of Srikakulam by ignoring their problems. He has failed to utilise his MPLADS funds effectively for infrastructure development in the constituency. He used to write letters on people’s issues to the Centre after knowing that it is going to resolve them to claim credit. We are going to expose the failures of Ram Mohan Naidu on all fronts during his tenure, besides highlighting the growth achieved by the YSRC government through Navaratnalu. The development achieved by Srikakulam due to Jagan’s initiatives is my strength. I am confident that people of Srikakulam will certainly give me a chance to represent them in Parliament.