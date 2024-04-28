Long-standing issues dominate poll agenda in Visakhapatnam South

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam South constituency, one of the seven Assembly constituencies within the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha, has been grappling with significant developmental challenges.

Established in 2008 following delimitation orders, the constituency encompasses prominent areas such as Daba Gardens, the Old Post Office Area, Jagadamba Junction, Allipuram, Dwarakanagar, One-Town, and Gnanapuram.

Despite its central location within the city, the development progress in Visakhapatnam South has been lackluster.

Residents have raised concerns over several pressing issues, including inadequate sanitation infrastructure. Water from sewage drains running on roads, the accumulation of garbage and the resultant foul odour, and the prevalence of mosquitoes are some of the primary grievances of the populace.

Long-standing problems, including pollution control from the port and insufficient amenities in local wards, persist. The development of the fishing harbour also remains a priority for many residents. Residents of the Allipuram Area voiced their frustrations, citing the recurring inundation of low-lying regions during heavy rains.