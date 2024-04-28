Long-standing issues dominate poll agenda in Visakhapatnam South
VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam South constituency, one of the seven Assembly constituencies within the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha, has been grappling with significant developmental challenges.
Established in 2008 following delimitation orders, the constituency encompasses prominent areas such as Daba Gardens, the Old Post Office Area, Jagadamba Junction, Allipuram, Dwarakanagar, One-Town, and Gnanapuram.
Despite its central location within the city, the development progress in Visakhapatnam South has been lackluster.
Residents have raised concerns over several pressing issues, including inadequate sanitation infrastructure. Water from sewage drains running on roads, the accumulation of garbage and the resultant foul odour, and the prevalence of mosquitoes are some of the primary grievances of the populace.
Long-standing problems, including pollution control from the port and insufficient amenities in local wards, persist. The development of the fishing harbour also remains a priority for many residents. Residents of the Allipuram Area voiced their frustrations, citing the recurring inundation of low-lying regions during heavy rains.
“We are facing significant drainage issues, especially during heavy rains, leading to flooding in low-lying areas. Furthermore, road extensions were a problem that was neglected until recently. We question the government’s motives, as it only seems to address these issues just before elections. The persistent problem of garbage collection adds to the community’s frustrations,” they stated.
“While government schemes have provided benefits to our community, there are notable shortcomings, particularly regarding compensation distribution in the aftermath of the fire accident at the harbour. Despite adequate compensation for some, discrepancies exist in compensating individuals based on the extent of their losses. Furthermore, the insufficient development of the harbour underscores the pressing need for additional facilities to address the community’s needs. We hope that in its next term, the government focuses on the development of the harbour,” the fishermen community opined.
While the YSRC has fielded Vasupalli Ganesh, formerly a member of the TDP, in the constituency, the Jana Sena has roped in Vamsi Krishna Yadav. It may be pointed out that JSP is fighting the elections in an alliance with the TDP and the BJP. Ganesh previously secured victories in 2014 and 2019 under the TDP banner.
The electorate in Vizag South hopes for meaningful solutions to their long-standing developmental concerns, emphasising the need for sustained attention to address critical issues.