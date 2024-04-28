Police custody ends for accused in stone attack on Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: Vemula Satish Kumar, the prime accused in the case related to the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Saturday as the three-day police custody ended.

Justice C Ramana Reddy instructed the investigation officers to question the accused only in the presence of his legal counsel or parents. He also pronounced that Satish will be called for questioning from Thursday to Saturday between 10 am to 5 pm.

It may be pointed out that Satish allegedly attacked the CM with a stone during the latter’s ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus tour near Vivekananda School in Ajit Singh Nagar on April 13 around 8.04 pm.

The Vijayawada police arrested Vemula Satish Kumar, a resident of RR Pet on April 17 and produced him in the court on April 18.

Investigation officers had informed the court that Satish was provoked by another person to attack the CM. In the witness statements, it is mentioned that Vemula Durga Rao, a suspect in the case, had provoked Satish and promised to offer a huge amount if he caused harm to Jagan.

Meanwhile, Vemula Durga Rao, a suspect in the case who was taken into custody and let off after four days, lodged a complaint at the Ajit Singh Nagar police station against a few police officers stating that he was illegally detened for four days.

After being released from the police custody, Durga Rao had told mediapersons that while he was in the police custody for four days from April 16 to 20 and was released as police could not find any incriminating evidence against him.