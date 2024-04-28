Septuagenarians ready for ballot battle in Andhra Pradesh

A cohort of septuagenarians are in the poll fray to continue the stranglehold on their respective Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. With their rich political experience, these veterans are expected to be the guiding force for the young brigade in the development of AP on all fronts. A look at the veterans of ballot battles.
Nara Chandrababu Naidu, 74
The TDP supremo is contesting for the record 10th time to the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly. The former Chief Minister ventured into politics during his college days and first contested as an MLA from Chandragiri in 1978 on Congress ticket and won. He lost the election in 1983. Later, he joined the TDP and contested the election from Kuppam Assembly constituency in 1989. Since then, he has remained undefeated. He served as Chief Minister of AP thrice. He is contesting from Kuppam constituency for the eighth consecutive time.
Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, 71
The Energy Minister is also contesting for the record 10th time to the State Assembly. He first contested as an MLA from Piler on Janata Party ticket, but lost, In 1985, he contested the same seat on Congress ticket and lost. He entered the Assembly for the first time from Piler in 1989. In 2009, he won from Punganur. In 2014, he won from the same Assembly seat on YSRC ticket. He has remained undefeated since then, and is now contesting for the fourth consecutive time from Punganur.
Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, 70
He entered politics at a very young age and won the elections in 1998, 2004 and 2009 from Ongole Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket. In 2014, he contested as Ongole MP on TDP ticket and lost. He won the poll on YSRC ticket in 2019. In February, he rejoined the TDP. Now, he is in the poll fray from Ongole Lok Sabha seat.
Simhadri Chandrasekhar Rao, 70
The renowned oncologist is making his electoral debut from Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency on YSRC ticket. Son of renowned lawyer and former MP Simhadri Satyanarayana, who held portfolios of Endowments and Commercial Taxes in the Cabinets of NT Rama Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu, he was initially made YSRC incharge of Avanigadda Assembly constituency. Later, the YSRC leadership had changed its decision and fielded him from Machilipatnam Lok Sabha seat.
Adala Prabhakar Reddy, 75
In his 25 year political career, he won on TDP, Congress and YSRC tickets. After quitting the TDP, he joined Congress and won from Sarvepalle constituency in 2004 and 2009. Later, he joined the YSRC and won from Nellore Lok Sabha constituency. Now, he is contesting from Nellore Rural against K Sridhar Reddy of TDP.
Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, 71
He started his political career by contesting from Nellore Assembly seat in 1983 on TDP ticket, and became a minister in NTR’s first cabinet. In 1985, he won from Rapur. In 1991, he joined the Congress. He served as a minister for four times. In 2018, he joined the YSRC and won from Venkatagiri. In 2023, he was suspended from the YSRC. The six-time MLA, is contesting for the 10th time on TDP ticket, from Atmakur.
Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, 78
The veteran Telugu Desam leader won from Rajahmundry Assembly constituency for the first time in 1983. He lost in 1989, but won the subsequent two elections. However, he lost the next two Assembly elections. In 2014, he shifted to Rajahmundry Rural Assembly constituency and won. He has been the general secretary of the TDP. He served as the civil supplies minister in NT Rama Rao’s cabinet. He retained the Assembly seat in 2019. He is in the election fray for the 10th time, and contesting from Rajahmundry Rural segment.
Velagapalli Varaprasad, 71
After taking voluntary retirement as an IAS officer, he joined Praja Rajyam Party and contested from Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency in the 2009 elections and lost. Later, he joined the YSRC and contested from Tirupati Lok Sabha seat and won. In the 2019 elections, he contested from Gudur Assembly constituency and won. He quit the YSRC on March 24, 2024 and joined the BJP. Now, he is in the fray from Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency on BJP ticket