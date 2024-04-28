Septuagenarians ready for ballot battle in Andhra Pradesh

A cohort of septuagenarians are in the poll fray to continue the stranglehold on their respective Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. With their rich political experience, these veterans are expected to be the guiding force for the young brigade in the development of AP on all fronts. A look at the veterans of ballot battles.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, 74

The TDP supremo is contesting for the record 10th time to the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly. The former Chief Minister ventured into politics during his college days and first contested as an MLA from Chandragiri in 1978 on Congress ticket and won. He lost the election in 1983. Later, he joined the TDP and contested the election from Kuppam Assembly constituency in 1989. Since then, he has remained undefeated. He served as Chief Minister of AP thrice. He is contesting from Kuppam constituency for the eighth consecutive time.

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, 71

The Energy Minister is also contesting for the record 10th time to the State Assembly. He first contested as an MLA from Piler on Janata Party ticket, but lost, In 1985, he contested the same seat on Congress ticket and lost. He entered the Assembly for the first time from Piler in 1989. In 2009, he won from Punganur. In 2014, he won from the same Assembly seat on YSRC ticket. He has remained undefeated since then, and is now contesting for the fourth consecutive time from Punganur.

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, 70

He entered politics at a very young age and won the elections in 1998, 2004 and 2009 from Ongole Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket. In 2014, he contested as Ongole MP on TDP ticket and lost. He won the poll on YSRC ticket in 2019. In February, he rejoined the TDP. Now, he is in the poll fray from Ongole Lok Sabha seat.