YSRC aims for fifth win in Andhra's Macherla amidst TDP's quest for comeback

GUNTUR: Macherla is set to witness a tough fight. YSRC MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy is raring to win the seat for the fifth consecutive term while TDP nominee Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy is trying to wrest it from him.

Macherla region, once a hotbed of faction politics, has come a long way. Now, leaders in the region are prioritising development of infrastructure to improve living standards of the people.

Constituted with five mandals, including Macherla, Veldurthi, Durgi, Rentachintala and Karempudi, Macherla has never been a bastion of any single party as Congress won the seat five times and TDP four times since its inception.

However, after registering three consecutive wins in 1989, 1994, 1999, the TDP has not win in subsequent elections. Though the TDP changed its strategies and candidates in every election, they didn’t work in its favour. With back to back defeats, the TDP has failed to have a strong leadership in the region. The cadres too now lay scattered into several groups.