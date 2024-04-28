'YSRC MLAs on a looting spree,' says APCC president Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy lambasted the ruling YSRC MLAs in Araku Lok Sabha constituency, and said they have been on a looting spree since they were elected.
Addressing a public meeting in Araku on Saturday as part of her AP Nyay Yatra, she said though Rs 600 crore was promised for the development of Araku, not even Rs 6 lakh was spent. “Had tourism been developed in Araku, tribals would have improved their income levels,” she observed.
Mocking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his tall claims, she said neither the tribal university nor medical college came up in Araku Valley.
She reminded the people that it was during the regime of YSR, Podu Pattas were given for 20 lakh acres. “Now, the current CM is bent on giving the natural assets of the State to Ambanis and Adanis,” she remarked.
Continuing her criticism of the ruling YSRC, she said in the last five years, the State was even bereft of the capital city, and Andhra Pradesh as a whole regressed for 20 years. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was no better as he too played with people’s sentiments and fooled the people with his 3D graphics in the name of Amaravati.
She asserted that the Congress is the only true friend of the people of the State more so tribals, and urged them to elect the party to safeguard the future of the State. Earlier, she addressed public meetings at Paderu and Payakaraopet in Anakapalle district.