'YSRC MLAs on a looting spree,' says APCC president Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy lambasted the ruling YSRC MLAs in Araku Lok Sabha constituency, and said they have been on a looting spree since they were elected.

Addressing a public meeting in Araku on Saturday as part of her AP Nyay Yatra, she said though Rs 600 crore was promised for the development of Araku, not even Rs 6 lakh was spent. “Had tourism been developed in Araku, tribals would have improved their income levels,” she observed.

Mocking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his tall claims, she said neither the tribal university nor medical college came up in Araku Valley.