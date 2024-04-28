‘YSRC more financially disciplined than TDP,’ says Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the YSRC has been financially more disciplined than the previous TDP government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday gave a point-to-point rebuttal to the allegations levelled by the Opposition on various issues.

At the same time he mocked the TDP for its unrealistic poll promises in the name of Super Six or Super Seven.

Speaking to mediapersons at the launch of the party’s election manifesto for the 2024 elections, the Chief Minister said TDP and its allies were more or less making the same promises that they made in the 2014 elections. The TDP’s manifesto is not visible anywhere not even in the dustbin into which it had been relegated, he quipped.

Describing the TDP chief as a ‘habitual offender’ who cheats people time and again with his unimplementable promises, the Chief Minister said that even in the face of revenue loss due to the pandemic for two years, his government had not compromised on the welfare and development programmes being implemented in the State.

He said: “TDP and its allies are coming out with their Super Six programmes, but they do not explain as to how they would support the expenditure to be incurred on them. The total amount needed for the implementation of these Super Six programmes comes to around Rs 1,21,618 crore per year. Further, there are programmes like total fee reimbursement, Vasati Deevena, Aarogyasri and Aarogya Aasra, Sampooran Poshna, free rice, and free power to farmers, which require Rs 29,100 crore per year. All in all, the requirement would be a whopping Rs 1,50,718 crore per year which is very difficult to raise,” he pointed out.