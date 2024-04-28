'YSRC’s manifesto is Jagan’s resignation,' quips TDP supremo Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Ridiculing the YSRC’s election manifesto, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu opined that there was nothing new that the ruling party is offering.

Posting a video of YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s election campaign from 2019 on X, Naidu wrote, “Of the 730 promises he (Jagan) made to the people of AP, not a single one of has been fulfilled. In fact, he has failed to deliver on 85% of these promises. Today, he has come forward with another manifesto to deceive the people. Let us all say loudly that we are ready to defeat him.”

While addressing public meetings at Atmakur and Kovur in Nellore district on Saturday, the former chief minister termed the YSRC’s manifesto a resignation letter. He quipped, “Usually people resign after elections. Jagan has released his resignation letter and accepted his defeat.”

Stating that Jagan has miserably failed in fulfilling the promises made during the last election, the TDP chief said the YSRC president could not tell the people what he will do for them. “Jagan has expressed his inability to do anything more than the TDP’s Super-Six,” he remarked.