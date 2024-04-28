'YSRC’s manifesto is Jagan’s resignation,' quips TDP supremo Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Ridiculing the YSRC’s election manifesto, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu opined that there was nothing new that the ruling party is offering.
Posting a video of YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s election campaign from 2019 on X, Naidu wrote, “Of the 730 promises he (Jagan) made to the people of AP, not a single one of has been fulfilled. In fact, he has failed to deliver on 85% of these promises. Today, he has come forward with another manifesto to deceive the people. Let us all say loudly that we are ready to defeat him.”
While addressing public meetings at Atmakur and Kovur in Nellore district on Saturday, the former chief minister termed the YSRC’s manifesto a resignation letter. He quipped, “Usually people resign after elections. Jagan has released his resignation letter and accepted his defeat.”
Stating that Jagan has miserably failed in fulfilling the promises made during the last election, the TDP chief said the YSRC president could not tell the people what he will do for them. “Jagan has expressed his inability to do anything more than the TDP’s Super-Six,” he remarked.
Mocking the Chief Minister for saying that 99.5% of promises made in 2019 were fulfilled, Naidu sought to know why the revenue of people has not gone up, if Jagan’s claims were true. “What happened to the promise of implementing total prohibition? Why are liquor prices shooting up continuously?” he asked.
Calling on the people to come forward to save the State “from thieves who are looting their properties”, Naidu said the ensuing elections are very crucial. “So far, I have participated in 54 Praja Galam meetings and in every meeting people have expressed that they want to bid goodbye to the stone age and welcome the golden era. If the NDA comes to power, the State will progress well, but if the YSRC is elected again, the State will witness only atrocities,” he remarked.
Naidu made it clear that a leader should have a vision to create assets and distribute the revenue generated from them to the people.
Terming Jagan a traitor, he accused the YSRC chief of deceiving the entire Telugu community. “There is no employment for youth, no job calendar was released, DSC was not conducted and no industries were set up in these five years,” he said.
Citing the incident of a Guntur woman cutting her thumb in New Delhi reportedly in protest against the YSRC government, Naidu remarked that if Jagan becomes CM again, people will have to chop off their own heads.