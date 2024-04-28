YSRC’s Navaratnalu Plus focuses on welfare & growth

VIJAYAWADA: Enhanced aid under Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa and social security pensions are some of the key promises in YSRC’s manifesto ‘Jagananna Navaratnalu Plus’. Additionally, the party has also promised to set up a Skill University in Tirupati, skill colleges in 26 districts, and integrated skill hubs in 175 constituencies.

YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the manifesto on Saturday and reiterated that his assurances will be practical. Speaking to reporters at the CM’s camp office, Jagan said, “I don’t want to compete with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in spewing lies. I will only make promises that can be kept. In 2019, we introduced various schemes as part of Navaratanalu and implemented 99.4% of them.”

Elaborating on the initiatives taken by his government in the last 58 months, he pointed out, “We’ve deposited Rs 2.68 lakh crore directly into beneficiaries’ accounts through DBT (direct benefit transfer) and Rs 1.78 lakh crore through non-DBT methods. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic and revenue losses that happened thereafter, we never made any excuses and meticulously executed our manifesto with a smile.”

Drawing a comparison between the current government and the previous TDP regime, the YSRC chief said facts and figures speak for themselves, as to who was sincere in fulfilling the promises.

He announced key assurances under each of the nine categories: social security, development, education, health, agriculture, higher education, Nadu-Nedu, housing for the poor, and women empowerment.

Terming Amma Vodi his pet project, Jagan announced that mothers of school-going children will receive Rs 17,000, up from Rs 15,000 previously.