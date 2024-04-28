YSRC’s Navaratnalu Plus focuses on welfare & growth

VIJAYAWADA: Enhanced aid under Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa and social security pensions are some of the key promises in YSRC’s manifesto ‘Jagananna Navaratnalu Plus’. Additionally, the party has also promised to set up a Skill University in Tirupati, skill colleges in 26 districts, and integrated skill hubs in 175 constituencies.
YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the manifesto on Saturday and reiterated that his assurances will be practical. Speaking to reporters at the CM’s camp office, Jagan said, “I don’t want to compete with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in spewing lies. I will only make promises that can be kept. In 2019, we introduced various schemes as part of Navaratanalu and implemented 99.4% of them.”
Elaborating on the initiatives taken by his government in the last 58 months, he pointed out, “We’ve deposited Rs 2.68 lakh crore directly into beneficiaries’ accounts through DBT (direct benefit transfer) and Rs 1.78 lakh crore through non-DBT methods. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic and revenue losses that happened thereafter, we never made any excuses and meticulously executed our manifesto with a smile.”
Drawing a comparison between the current government and the previous TDP regime, the YSRC chief said facts and figures speak for themselves, as to who was sincere in fulfilling the promises.
He announced key assurances under each of the nine categories: social security, development, education, health, agriculture, higher education, Nadu-Nedu, housing for the poor, and women empowerment.
Terming Amma Vodi his pet project, Jagan announced that mothers of school-going children will receive Rs 17,000, up from Rs 15,000 previously.
The revised amount will also include Rs 2,000 school and toilet maintenance fund.
Social security pensions will be hiked to Rs 3,500 from the current Rs 3,000. “As it would take time for the financial situation to stabilise and to ensure growth, pensions will initially be enhanced to Rs 3,250 in 2028 and to Rs 3,500 in 2029,” he explained.
Emphasising that his government has spent Rs 88,650 crore in the past five years towards social security pensions with an average annual expenditure of Rs 24,000 crore, he pointed out that no other State government has given such a high amount of pension to such a large number of beneficiaries.
Noting that agriculture is the mainstay of the State’s economy and that his government has always been committed to the welfare of farmers, agriculture and allied sectors, Jagan announced that aid under Rythu Bharosa will be enhanced to Rs 16,000 from Rs 13,500 per annum. “In the 2019 manifesto, we promised to give Rs 50,000 to the farmers over a period of five years, but extended Rs 67,500 (Rs 13,500 per year). In the next five years, we will disburse Rs 80,000,” he said.
The amount will be paid in three installments — Rs 8,000 at the time of Kharif crop commencement, Rs 4,000 during harvesting, and Rs 4,000 during Pongal.
Further, he said Vahana Mitra scheme will be extended to those who own and operate trucks and tippers. He added those who take bank loans to purchase auto, taxi, and lorry will only have to pay 6% interest for up to Rs 3 lakh and the remaining interest will be borne by the government.
Additionally, he announced that outsourced, Anganwadi and Asha workers, who earn up to Rs 25,000 per month, will be eligible for all Navaratnalu schemes related to health, education, and housing.
Jagan said hamlets with 50% SC population and having more than 500 houses, belonging to SCs, will be made special village panchayats.
He assured that the construction of the Polavaram irrigation project, 17 medical colleges, four ports, 10 fishing harbours, six fish landing centres and Bhogapuram International Airport will be completed in the next five years.
On the issue of the capital city, Jagan made it clear that once he forms government after the elections, Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital and the State will be administered from there. “Visakhapatnam will be developed as a growth engine. Amaravati will be developed as the legislative capital and Kurnool as the judiciary capital,” he asserted.
The YSRC chief also announced that key welfare schemes such as YSR Cheyutha, Kapu Nestam, EBC Nestam, Aasara, Zero Interest Loans to self-help groups, Kalyanamastu, Shaadi Tohfa, Matsyakara Bharosa, Law Nestham, Nethanna Nestam, Naadu Nedu in education and health sector will be implemented the way they have been for the last five years.
Welfare
Amma Vodi hiked to Rs 17,000 from Rs 15,000
Rythu Bharosa increased to Rs 16,000 from Rs 13,500/ year
Pension Kanuka hiked to Rs 3,500 from Rs 3,000 per month
Loan limit under Jagananna Thodu increased to Rs 15,000 from Rs 10,000
Rs 5 lakh insurance for families of gig workers in event of accidental death
Infrastructure
Industrial Park to be established in each district via PPP model
World-class sports stadium to be set up in Visakhapatnam
Bhogapuram Int’l Airport to be completed with outlay of Rs 4,592 cr
Rs 2,000 cr initial investment to transform headquarter in each district as a modern ‘Smart City’
MIG layouts to be built in urban areas with initial corpus of Rs 2k cr
Vizag to be elevated into a world-class mega city, positioning it as a premier finance & fintech hub of India & the world