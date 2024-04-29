120 Andhra Pradesh mandals likely to face heatwave today

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 47 mandals in the State are likely to reel under severe heatwave, while 120 mandals are likely to experience heatwave-like conditions on Monday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty wind speeds reaching 30 -40 kmph likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) on Monday and Tuesday. Heatwave is likely to prevail at isolated places across the State for the same period with hot, humid, and discomfort weather.

The IMD said that heatwave will prevail over Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next five days, the IMD said. On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh largely experienced hot and humid conditions with daytime temperatures being above 40 degrees C at most places.

Nandikotkuri in the Nandyal recorded the highest daytime temperature of 45.9 degrees C followed by Guduru in the Kurnool district at 45.5 degrees C, Ramabhadrapuram in Vizianagaram at 45.2 degrees C.