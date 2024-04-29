Andhra Pradesh: Power utilities step up efforts for uninterrupted energy supply

VIJAYAWADA: Despite the rising temperatures, the Andhra Pradesh Power Utilities are putting all-out efforts to meet the increasing energy demand, which is expected to exceed 250 Million Units (MU) per day in the coming months.

The AP Power utilities are successfully meeting the energy demand in April 2024, which ranges from 235 to 245 MU per day and is likely to increase further in the coming days. The energy demand met in the month until April 26 was 6,345 MU, with a maximum day demand of 253 MU on April 19, 2024.

Out of the total demand met in April, 45.7 percent of energy demand was met from APGENCO (Thermal, Hydel), 15.27 per cent was met from Non-Conventional energy sources (wind and solar), 15.16 per cent was met from CGS, and the remaining 23.87 per cent was met from IPPs, market purchases, gas, etc.

The Power Utilities are taking major steps and are committed to providing uninterrupted power supply to all types of consumers and sectors, with a special focus on villages, ensuring 24x7 power supply, including nine hours of daytime power supply to agriculture.