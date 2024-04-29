Be wary of TDP’s impractical promises: Andhra CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Kick-starting his third phase of campaigning for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday urged people to vote for his party to ensure continuity of welfare schemes and development projects.

However, he cautioned them against voting for Chandrababu Naidu and his TDP, claiming that he will only end welfare and development measures that being implemented now.

Addressing election rallies at Tadipatri, Venkatagiri, and Kandukur, Jagan reiterated that he only made promises which he could implement, unlike TDP which does exactly the opposite. “The TDP has no intention to keep any of the promises it makes. They will come out with impractical promises to deceive the people,” he said.

In Kandukur of Nellore district, he said Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu, his “foster son” Pawan Kalyan, and sister-in-law Daggubati Purandeswari are outsiders as they live in Hyderabad.

“These kitty party non-local leaders are the New East India Company members who are here to loot and share the spoils among themselves,” he said and urged people to reject such leaders.

In Venkatagiri of Tirupati district, Jagan criticised Naidu for his inability to claim one scheme or project as his achievement in his 14-year-long stint as chief minister.

“Unlike Chandrababu Naidu who failed in delivering on his promises, we have implemented welfare schemes which included YSR Cheyutha, Aasara, Jagananna Chedodu, financial assistance to farmers, Jagananna Thodu, Kapu Nestam, and EBC Nestham in a transparent manner,” he pointed out and challenged Naidu to try and stop any of the schemes.

The Chief Minister also asked Naidu whether TDP will restore the Janmabhoomi committees by suspending the volunteer system if they come to power.