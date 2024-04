VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday accused the YSRC of spreading canards that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will repeal reservations for Muslims, if voted to power. He emphasised that it was the TDP which fought legally in support of 4% reservations for the Muslims.

Incidentally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during an election campaign in Telangana recently, promised to scrap the 4% reservations implemented by the Congress and BRS governments in the State and provide the benefit to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), if NDA wins the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a gathering of Muslims in Nellore, Naidu alleged that the YSRC was resorting to false propaganda on various issues concerning the Muslims.

“I ask YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Chief Minister and YRSC president), whether or not his party had extended unconditional support for the amendment of CAA and NRC in Parliament or not. An MP, who is now contesting for Nellore Lok Sabha seat, spoke in the Rajya Sabha in support of the Act. Now, they are claiming that injustice is being meted out to Muslims (by the NDA),” the TDP supremo said.

Pointing out that the issue pertaining to 4% reservations for Muslims is in the Supreme Court since 2014, the former chief minister recalled, “Through your (YSRC) leader, Aziz, who was then the Nellore Mayor, I had engaged lawyers and fought the case in favour of the reservations.”