No mention of dry law, SCS in YSRC manifesto: Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy on Sunday demanded the YSRC to explain to people why it did not include Special Category Status in its manifesto.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the Congress party’s AP Nyaya Yatra, she sought to know what happened to total prohibition. Criticising the Chief Minister, she said, “Jagan lacks credibility as none of his promises have been fulfilled. Irrigation projects remain incomplete, promised jobs were not provided. Jagan’s manifesto has no value.”

Earlier, speaking to mediapersons, she reiterated her allegations against Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy. She said he got his post within six days of the YSRC forming the government in the State.

“It was a return gift for helping Jagan include the name of YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the CBI chargesheet,” she alleged and said it was quid pro quo, as Jagan would come out of jail and Ponnavolu would get the post.

“CBI has not included the name of YSR in the list and it was petitions of Sudhakar Reddy in the Supreme Court, that saw YSR’s name included in the chargesheet,” she said.