Pensions to be door delivered or paid via DBT in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Following the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to make alternative arrangements for the distribution of the benefits of ongoing schemes to the already selected beneficiaries using DBT (electronic transfer) preferably or through other regular employees, the State government has come up with two methods to be implemented in May and June.

In a press statement released on Sunday, Principal Secretary for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Shashi Bhushan Kumar said they would be implementing both DBT and door-to-door disbursement of social security pensions.

Under DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), the payment of pensions will be made using Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) to the pensioners, whose Aadhaar is mapped to their bank accounts, as confirmed by NPCI.

As many as 48,92,503 of the total 65,49,864 pensioners (74.70%) will be paid in this mode, he said.