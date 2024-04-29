Poll battle heats up in Jaggaiahpet

VIJAYAWADA: With elections in Andhra Pradesh just two weeks away, the poll battle in Jaggaiahpet Assembly constituency is expected to be intense. Sitting MLA and YSRC candidate Samineni Udayabhanu is confident of his victory for the fourth time due to remarkable development in the constituency over the past three years. While his opponent Sriram Rajgopal from TDP, a two-time MLA, is largely banking on anti-incumbency over the YSRC government and support from the Kamma and Vyshya community.
In the past three years, sitting MLA Samineni was instrumental in securing around Rs 200 crore in funds from State and Central governments to carry out various development works. These include improving the road network between Chillakallu and Jaggaiahpet, enhancing parks in Jaggaiahpet town, providing water supply to outskirt villages, allotting house to the poor residing in industrial areas, and other works undertaken in the constituency, including the setting up of passenger train facilities for Jaggaiahpet town.
“The development works undertaken in the town and surrounding areas within the segment are a testament to the commitment of the YSRC government. Despite winning twice, the previous MLA failed to develop the constituency headquarters. During YSRCs government, the town underwent significant development, improving the lifestyle of its residents,” said Udaybhanu.
On the other hand, the 60-year-old politician Sriram Rajgopal is confident that the TDP will win in the 2024 elections. “The TDP has been behind the development works carried out in the past five years in the constituency, and unfortunately, YSRC is claiming credit for it. The public will vote in favour of TDP as they strongly believe that development and welfare can be achieved only with the TDP,” Sriram Rajagopal said.
Hailing from the Vyshya community, Rajgopal is contesting for the fourth time from the Jaggaiahpet assembly constituency. He won twice in 2009 and 2014 and lost in 2019. He began his political career with the Congress party and later joined the TDP in 2004, serving as Jaggaiahpet municipality society chairman.
According to statistics obtained from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), there are a total of 2,03,566 electors in the assembly constituency, with 97,658 male voters, 1,05,896 female voters, and 12 third-gender voters.
Jaggaiahpet is considered a stronghold for both TDP and the YSRCP. In the 2019 elections, Udayabhanu from YSRC won with a majority of around 4,000 votes against his opponent TDP candidate Sriram Rajagopal.
In the Jaggaiahpet assembly segment, Kamma, Kapu, BC, and Muslim voters are in significant numbers and play a vital role in deciding the fate of contestants.
While TDP leaders are seeking the support of Nettam Raghuram, a former MLA, to gain support from the Kamma community, YSRC candidate Udayabhanu is focusing on the BC and Muslim communities, as well as women voters. More than 40,000 voters are from the Kamma community, and support from this particular community could increase the winning chances of the TDP.