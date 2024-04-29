Poll battle heats up in Jaggaiahpet

VIJAYAWADA: With elections in Andhra Pradesh just two weeks away, the poll battle in Jaggaiahpet Assembly constituency is expected to be intense. Sitting MLA and YSRC candidate Samineni Udayabhanu is confident of his victory for the fourth time due to remarkable development in the constituency over the past three years. While his opponent Sriram Rajgopal from TDP, a two-time MLA, is largely banking on anti-incumbency over the YSRC government and support from the Kamma and Vyshya community.

In the past three years, sitting MLA Samineni was instrumental in securing around Rs 200 crore in funds from State and Central governments to carry out various development works. These include improving the road network between Chillakallu and Jaggaiahpet, enhancing parks in Jaggaiahpet town, providing water supply to outskirt villages, allotting house to the poor residing in industrial areas, and other works undertaken in the constituency, including the setting up of passenger train facilities for Jaggaiahpet town.

“The development works undertaken in the town and surrounding areas within the segment are a testament to the commitment of the YSRC government. Despite winning twice, the previous MLA failed to develop the constituency headquarters. During YSRCs government, the town underwent significant development, improving the lifestyle of its residents,” said Udaybhanu.

On the other hand, the 60-year-old politician Sriram Rajgopal is confident that the TDP will win in the 2024 elections. “The TDP has been behind the development works carried out in the past five years in the constituency, and unfortunately, YSRC is claiming credit for it. The public will vote in favour of TDP as they strongly believe that development and welfare can be achieved only with the TDP,” Sriram Rajagopal said.