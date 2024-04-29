Reddys & Kammas continue to sway politics in Kavali

NELLORE: The constant power tussle between the Reddys and the Kammas in Kavali Assembly constituency is what makes the ensuing elections crucial. Despite having a lower population, these two groups wield significant influence in local politics since 1952. The constituency has three mandals: Bogolu, Dagadarthi, and Alluru mandals.
The battle for Kavali transcends mere political rivalry, delving into historical caste equations that have long-shaped the constituency’s electoral dynamics.
Situated on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway-16, Kavali boasts a rich legacy of revolutionary movements, with education emerging as a central issue championed by student unions like RSU and PDSU.
While the ruling YSRC has renominated sitting MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy, the TDP has fielded Kavya Krishna Reddy, a contractor-turned-politician.
The Reddys of Kavali hold sway in the realm of contract businesses, while the Kammas predominantly control land ownership. Since 1962, the constituency has witnessed a constant struggle between these two communities for political supremacy.
Outsiders contesting elections face resistance from these entrenched communities, with few exceptions like Magunta Parvathamma, who won the seat in 2004 on Congress ticket, owing to the developmental works initiated by her husband.
While the Congress has represented the constituency on seven occasions, Kamma candidates have often contested as independents or under the TDP banner.
Independent candidates Gottipati Subbula Naidu and Gottipati Kondapa Naidu won in 1967 and 1972 respectively. The TDP’s representation in Kavali has been sporadic, with notable victories by Patallapalli Vengal Rao (1983), Vanteru Venugopal Reddy (1999), and Beeda Masthan Rao (2009), who currently is a YSRC Rajya Sabha member.
Conversely, YSRC candidate Ramireddy Prathap Kumar Reddy emerged victorious in 2014 and 2019, consolidating the party’s hold on the constituency.
Months ago, Venugopala Reddy’s entry into the YSRC, eyeing the party ticket from Kavali, set the stage for a showdown against the incumbent MLA. Ramireddy has been facing internal dissent.
A key demand in the constituency has been the establishment of a textile park so that jobs can be created for local youth. The Kavali Cloth Market, running for 70 years, has a turnover of more than Rs 300 crore per annum. This time, contenders have promised to establish the textile park in Kavali. Established in 1955, around 7,000 people work at the 450 wholesale and retail textile shops in the cloth market.
A textile vendor, Tanneru Malyadri, said, “Employment will be created for local youth if the government establishes the textile park. The State government can also make money from the revenue generated from the establishment. Now, young entrepreneurs are also waiting to set up their own manufacturing units in Kavali.”
On the development front, works for Ramayapatnam Port are going on at a brisk pace as the construction of break water feeders, dredging have been completed. Works for the first berth at the port are underway.
The State government has taken up the construction of the port in 850.79 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 3,736 crore to handle cargo capacity of 34.04 million tonne per year.
Highlighting the works taken up by the YSRC government in the past five years, Ramireddy exuded confidence that he will win for the third time. “The YSRC government has taken up many development works in the region, including Juvvaladinne fishing harbour, Ramayapatnam Port and others,” he pointed out.
Although new to electoral politics, Krishna Reddy is confident of his win, banking on support from the grassroots-level.
Alleging that Kavali has been turned into a centre for irregularities in the past five years, the TDP candidate accused the sitting MLA and his followers of exploiting natural resources in the region. “There has been no development in the constituency during the YSRC regime. Ramireddy has failed to resolve issues faced by locals,” he claimed and asserted that development works will be resumed once NDA forms government.