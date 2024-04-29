Reddys & Kammas continue to sway politics in Kavali

NELLORE: The constant power tussle between the Reddys and the Kammas in Kavali Assembly constituency is what makes the ensuing elections crucial. Despite having a lower population, these two groups wield significant influence in local politics since 1952. The constituency has three mandals: Bogolu, Dagadarthi, and Alluru mandals.

The battle for Kavali transcends mere political rivalry, delving into historical caste equations that have long-shaped the constituency’s electoral dynamics.

Situated on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway-16, Kavali boasts a rich legacy of revolutionary movements, with education emerging as a central issue championed by student unions like RSU and PDSU.

While the ruling YSRC has renominated sitting MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy, the TDP has fielded Kavya Krishna Reddy, a contractor-turned-politician.

The Reddys of Kavali hold sway in the realm of contract businesses, while the Kammas predominantly control land ownership. Since 1962, the constituency has witnessed a constant struggle between these two communities for political supremacy.

Outsiders contesting elections face resistance from these entrenched communities, with few exceptions like Magunta Parvathamma, who won the seat in 2004 on Congress ticket, owing to the developmental works initiated by her husband.