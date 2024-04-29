Sajjala: No new schemes, yet Naidu jittery

VIJAYAWADA: Mocking TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for making a spree of promises, but not fulfilling them, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the manifesto released by YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy may not look impressive as there are no new schemes.

He added, “For us, manifesto is not just about announcing doles. We fulfilled 99% promises we made in 2019, giving a new meaning to a manifesto.”

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he questioned why Naidu was feeling jittery when there was nothing new in the YSRC manifesto. “Naidu is questioning about our unfulfilled promises. What about him, who made hundreds of promises before the 2014 elections and removed the manifesto from the party official website 15 minutes before the elections?” Sajjala asked.

During a campaign, Naidu sought to know what will happen if Jagan is killed. Responding, Sajjala said the remarks will be taken seriously.