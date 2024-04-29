What young Andhra wants from the new government

VIJAYAWADA: Jobs are at the centre of the debate with elections fast approaching and political parties launching their manifestos. With students busy with end-semester exams, there is no election buzz on the campus of Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada. Nonetheless, thanks to social media, they are quite aware of the developments in the political arena and are also vocal about their expectations from the leaders.

“Politicians are advising students to set up paani-puri stalls. That’s not how it works. Every day, I proudly tell my parents I am going to college. Similarly, after I graduate, I want to be able to tell them that I am going to office,” Manjunath, a final year MBA student, tells TNIE.

As many as 4.07 crore people in Andhra Pradesh are set to cast their vote on May 13. Among them are over 8.13 lakh voters in the 18-19 age group, accounting for almost 2% of the electorate.

A group of students, excited to cast their first vote, raised several issues that affected them and voiced what they want from the new government. They rued that not many industries and IT companies were set up in the State.

A question on the capital issue set off giggles among the group. “There are so many memes that pop up on our Instagram feeds, making fun of the State for not having a capital. We want a capital. In Amaravati,” a first-year MBA student, Rayana Kumari, said.

Countering her, another student, Fouziya, argued, “We may not have a capital. But development has not been limited to a particular city or region in the State. We know what happened during the bifurcation. Hyderabad became part of Telanagana and we were left with nothing.”