YSRC’s multiple capitals decision foolish: Nara Lokesh

GUNTUR: Establishing multiple cities as capitals is one of the most foolish decisions of the YSRC government, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said in an interview with TNIE.

Exuding confidence that he will win the Mangalagiri Assembly seat, the former IT minister said he implemented 29 welfare and development schemes for the people of the constituency in the past four years and 11 months.

On lessons learnt after the 2019 defeat, Lokesh said the TDP began aggressively countering YSRC’s false propaganda.

Stating that the ruling party has failed to maintain a balance between welfare and development, he assured that the TDP will provide 20 lakh jobs to the youth, which will in turn improve the economy of the State by two-and-a-half times.

With only a few weeks left for the elections, how is your election campaign in Mangalagiri?

I covered 3,132 km as part of my Yuva Galam Padayatra across the State to know the people’s problems. Now, I am fully concentrated on my own Assembly constituency to reach out to the people. I am going on a Statewide tour next week to interact with the youth.

Since the inception of Mangalagiri constituency, the TDP won the seat in 1983 and 1985 only. What made you choose Mangalagiri to contest in the first place?

I am a third generation politician. I did not want to go for a safe seat. I always believe that one should take a tough seat, fight hard and win to prove oneself. I failed in my first attempt as I did not have enough time and I was not able to win the trust of people of Mangalagiri in 2019. Since the day I lost, I’ve been working hard and serving the people of Mangalagiri to win their trust for the past four-years-and-11-months. I am confident that they elect me with a huge majority this time.

After the 2019 defeat, what changes did you make in your election strategy?

We are now able to aggressively counter the false propaganda unleashed by the ruling dispensation against us. They are very good at false propaganda. Well that is something probably we need to learn from them. How to tell a lie and convince people so effectively. When former minister YS Vivenkananda Reddy was assassinated, the TDP was blamed for it. When the CBI began inquiry, it is Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s own family member YS Avinash Reddy, who is again contesting from Kadapa as an MP, was named in the chargesheet. Jagan has destroyed the State economically. There are no employment opportunities. Youth have become disillusioned and they are not able to focus on things. If you observe, the ganja menace has gone up substantially. There is a need to get them out of its influence, and provide a good ecosystem to the youth of Andhra Pradesh, reintegrate back and they will definitely get jobs and that’s what we are aiming to do now.