VIJAYAWADA: In a setback to the tripartite alliance, several rebel candidates of the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena remained in the poll fray as they did not withdraw their nominations. Allocation of the ‘Glass’ (JSP’s election symbol) to independent candidates in several constituencies came as another blow to the parties. This is expected to hinder the smooth transfer of votes between the alliance partners.

With the Election Commission of India declaring the ‘Glass’ as a free symbol, several independent candidates vied for it as people are familiar with the poll symbol. Except in the 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha segments, from where the JSP candidates are contesting, the EC kept ‘Glass’ as free symbol in the remaining constituencies. Interestingly, some TDP rebels also got the Glass symbol.

With time allocated for withdrawal of nominations ending on Monday, TDP rebels remained in the race in Undi, Vizianagaram, Madugula, Kavali, Amalapuram and some other Assembly segments. From Undi, Siva Rama Raju, who aspired for a TDP ticket refused to withdraw his nomination. He is expected to breach the vote bank of TDP candidate K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju to some extent.

Subsequently, the TDP suspended six rebels who remained in the fray defying the party line.

Meesala Gita, Venkata Sivarama Raju & 4 others suspended

The suspended leaders include Siveri Abraham (Araku), Meesala Gita (Vizianagaram), P Syam Kumar (Amalapuram), M Surya Chandra Rao (Polavaram), V Venkata Sivarama Raju (Undi) and J Rajasekhar (Satyavedu).

Former MLA Meesala Gita is set to square off against TDP candidate Aditi Gajapathi Raju. Gita was one of the leaders who was given the ‘Glass’ symbol. From Madugula, TDP rebel Ramanaidu will contest against former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy.

On the other hand, JSP rebel Patakam Suryachandra, who is contesting the election as an independent from Jaggampeta constituency, also got the ‘Glass’ symbol. With three independents vying for the ‘Glass’, the officials took a lottery and allocated the symbol to Suryachandra.

Similarly, BJP leader Paripurnanda Swamy, who aspired to contest either as an MP or an MLA from Hindupur, did not withdraw his nomination for the Hindupur Assembly segment. The face-off will be between Swamy and TDP candidate N Balakrishna.

As per reports, the ‘Glass’ symbol was allocated to independents contesting from Madanapalli, Srikalahasti Chandragiri, Raptadu, Kavali, Kamalapuram and some other Assembly constituencies.