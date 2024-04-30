Andhra Pradesh: Task force confiscates 101 red sanders logs, one smuggler arrested in Kadapa district

TIRUPATI: In a significant crackdown on the smuggling of red sanders, Task Force personnel confiscated 101 red sander logs, along with a mini truck and two motorcycles, at the Poramamillu Forest area in Kadapa district. They also apprehended one smuggler in connection with the incident.

Revealing the case details, Superintendent of Police (Task Force) P Srinivas stated that following a tip-off, a team led by DSP Chenchu Babu conducted a search operation in the Itikalapalli forest area of the Mallepalli section on Sunday.

During the operation, they discovered a mini truck parked near Errabavi Cheruvu, apparently intended for transporting the smuggled red sanders logs. Although some of the smugglers managed to escape, the Task Force personnel cordoned off the area and apprehended Komi Rolu Ankaiah, a resident of Muddireddipalli village in Kadapa district.

The seized the logs weighed 2,959 kg, with an estimated value of Rs 1 crore. Additionally, a goods carrier and two motorcycles were confiscated from the location. SP Srinivas mentioned that a search operation is underway to capture the remaining fugitive smugglers involved in the case.