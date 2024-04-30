Backward Rayachoti on path of development: Gadikota Srikanth Reddy

Rayachoti, one of the most backward Assembly constituencies in Rayalaseema, has started making progress due to the initiatives of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and it has been made the headquarters of Annamayya district to develop basic infrastructure, said sitting YSRC MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy. In an interview with S Nagaraja Rao, Gadikota Srikanth Reddy exuded confidence of his victory for the fifth time

What is the people’s response to your election campaign?

It is unprecedented. I have laid emphasis on development of agriculture and industry, besides resolving the drinking water problem in the constituency as a sitting MLA. I have been able to effectively convey my achievements and development vision to the people.

What are your efforts in making the backward Rayachoti the headquarters of Annamayya district?

We have made significant efforts for the establishment of Annamayya district headquarters in Rayachoti. We didn’t just stop after the setting up of the RDO office in Rayachoti. We have meticulously planned and established the Collectorate, offices of SP and DSP and other district level officials in Rayachoti, besides a 100-bed hospital and an agriculture market yard. The existing RTC bus stand has been expanded. We have plans to further develop infrastructure in the new district headquarters.

What is your vision for the development of Rayachoti in the next five years?

Tenders for the construction of permanent District Collectorate and offices of SP and other officials have already been invited. I am keen on completing the construction of the Collectorate and other district offices in the next two years. Furthermore, to provide protected drinking water to every household in the constituency, Rs 250 crore water grid project has been envisaged. In addition to development of infrastructure, I am also focusing on setting up industries to generate employment opportunities for the local youth. By harnessing the available resources effectively, we aim to create a conducive atmosphere for rapid growth of Rayachoti.

What is your reply to TDP’s criticism that no development has taken place in the last five years?

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu did nothing for the development of the backward Rayalaseema region though he served as Chief Minister for 14 years. In the guise of development of the capital city Amaravati, he had taken lands from farmers and got them registered in the names of his benamis. The YSRC government has directly credited Rs 2.70 lakh crore into the bank accounts of beneficiaries of the various welfare schemes in the last five years. Due to the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRC government, the rate of poverty in the State has declined from 12% to 3.6%. Andhra Pradesh stood top in the Ease of Doing Business in the country, attracting huge investments. Construction of 17 new medical colleges in the State has been taken up. The secretariat system has brought revolutionary changes in village administration. The educational reforms introduced by the YSRC government have increased the student enrolment in schools. Naidu is just creating a vision through the media, but he is not a visionary, he is a destroyer in reality.

The TDP chief has announced that if his party comes to power, Madanapalle will be made the district headquarters, while Rajampet TDP candidate Sugavasi Balasubramanyam has promised to make Rajampet the district headquarters. How do you see these contradictory promises?

I don’t understand how appropriate it is for them to make such promises, which cause confusion among the people, when Rayachoti has already started functioning as the headquarters of Annamayya district. I am not intended to use those assurances politically.

Which constituencies do you consider as a model for the development of Rayachoti?

Constituencies like Pulivendula in AP and Siddipet in Telangana have developed in all aspects. I want to develop Rayachoti on those lines.