Keen battle on the cards in Darsi Assembly segment

ONGOLE: Darsi assembly constituency, nestled within the Ongole parliamentary constituency, holds a significant position among the eight assembly segments of Prakasam district. Situated strategically at the juncture of the Eastern and Western parts of the district, Darsi boasts a rich political landscape. Keen tussle is expected in the segment as elections are just two weeks away.

YSRC candidate Dr Buchepalli Sivaprasada Reddy is contesting for the third time. His opponent, Dr Gottipati Lakshmi, comes from the Gottipati political family, with her grandfather and father having served as State minister and MLA, respectively. Lakshmi’s uncle, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, is also an MLA from Addanki constituency, marking a formidable presence for the TDP.

The YSRC, banking on Dr Buchepalli’s family ties and their party cadre strength, exudes confidence in securing victory. The early announcement of candidates, coupled with the YSRC government’s welfare schemes and the family’s social services, bolster their campaign.

Additionally, the coordination skills of MP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy further fortify their stance.

Conversely, the TDP, while fielding a relatively new face in Dr Lakshmi, benefits from a robust party cadre and surprising victories in recent local body elections.

Support from the descendant group of sitting MLA Maddisetty Venugopal, alongside the strategic alliances of MP candidate Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, enhances their electoral prospects.