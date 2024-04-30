Keen battle on the cards in Darsi Assembly segment

ONGOLE: Darsi assembly constituency, nestled within the Ongole parliamentary constituency, holds a significant position among the eight assembly segments of Prakasam district. Situated strategically at the juncture of the Eastern and Western parts of the district, Darsi boasts a rich political landscape. Keen tussle is expected in the segment as elections are just two weeks away.
YSRC candidate Dr Buchepalli Sivaprasada Reddy is contesting for the third time. His opponent, Dr Gottipati Lakshmi, comes from the Gottipati political family, with her grandfather and father having served as State minister and MLA, respectively. Lakshmi’s uncle, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, is also an MLA from Addanki constituency, marking a formidable presence for the TDP.
The YSRC, banking on Dr Buchepalli’s family ties and their party cadre strength, exudes confidence in securing victory. The early announcement of candidates, coupled with the YSRC government’s welfare schemes and the family’s social services, bolster their campaign.
Additionally, the coordination skills of MP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy further fortify their stance.
Conversely, the TDP, while fielding a relatively new face in Dr Lakshmi, benefits from a robust party cadre and surprising victories in recent local body elections.
Support from the descendant group of sitting MLA Maddisetty Venugopal, alongside the strategic alliances of MP candidate Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, enhances their electoral prospects.
However, the constituency grapples with pressing issues that demand attention. Severe drinking water scarcity plagues all five mandals, including Darsi, Talluru, Mundlamuru, Kurichedu, and Donakonda. Groundwater depletion exacerbates the situation, urging residents to seek a permanent solution.
Furthermore, delayed projects such as the Industrial Corridor development near Akkapalem village and the incomplete ITDR project leave the youth awaiting promised employment opportunities. Additionally, the establishment of electricity sub-stations in Tallur and Mundlamuru mandal remains pending, hindering uninterrupted power supply.
The aspirations of the people also extend to infrastructure development, including the long-awaited Mogiligundala Reservoir project and the setting up of the government professional colleges within the constituency limits.
In conclusion, as Darsi gears up for another electoral showdown, the electorate’s concerns and aspirations echo the need for responsive governance and sustained development efforts to address pressing challenges and pave the way for a brighter future
In the 2019 elections, Maddisetty Venugopal of the YSRC party clinched victory with an impressive margin of approximately 1,11,914 votes over the TDP candidate.
The runner-up, Kadiri Babu Rao of TDP, trailed behind with a margin of 39,057 votes. This victory marked a continuation of political shifts, as in 2014, Sidda Raghava Rao from TDP secured the seat with a narrower margin of 1,374 votes over the YSRCP candidate Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy.