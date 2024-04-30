Sajjala: Naidu shedding crocodile tears over plight of pensioners

VIJAYAWADA : YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accused TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu of shedding crocodile tears over the plight of pensioners after hindering the process of disbursing social security pensions to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps.

Hours after Naidu demanded the State government to disburse pensions at the beneficiaries’ doorstep rather than transferring the money into their bank accounts, Sajjala quipped that the government does not need the TDP chief’s guidance.

“You are responsible for the plight of elderly people who were made to walk in heat for their pensions. You are to be blamed for the death of 32 elderly people,” Sajjala alleged. He also blamed Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and BJP State unit chief Daggubati Purandeswari for the fiasco.

Sajjala asserted that people will not lose trust on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, if the door delivery of pensions is stopped for a month. “People show love towards a person who does good for them and volunteers have earned that goodwill of the people. It was your (Naidu) wrong thinking that they will influence the voters before elections,” he said and added that people will remember the one who is giving the benefit and not the one who delivers it. Further, the YSRC leader alleged that Naidu got the door delivery of pensions stopped through a benami as he feared backlash.

“As the first of the month is approaching, Naidu is demanding that 1.20 lakh secretariat staff should be used for disbursing pensions at their doorsteps,” Sajjala claimed.