Severe heatwave likely in 61 Andhra Pradesh mandals today

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecasted severe heatwave conditions in 61 mandals across Andhra Pradesh, including nine in Anakapalle, 14 in Parvathipuram Manyam, 13 in Srikakulam, one in Visakhapatnam, and 24 in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. Additionally, 173 mandals are expected to experience a heatwave.

According to the India Meteorological (IMD) Amaravati Centre, prevailing lower tropospheric Southerly/South and south-westerly winds over AP and Yanam are contributing to these severe heat conditions. Heatwave is expected at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema until Wednesday. Further, severe heatwaves are predicted at isolated places over Rayalaseema on Thursday and Friday.

On Monday, Nandyala recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, followed by Anantapur at 44.7 degrees Celsius, Kurnool at 44.3 degrees Celsius, Kadapa at 44 degrees Celsius, Jangamaheshwarapuram at 43 degrees Celsius, Tirupati at 42.2 degrees Celsius, and Nandigama at 42 degrees Celsius. Around 59 mandals faced severe heatwave conditions on Monday, with one in ASR district and Sri Satya Sai, 10 in Anakapalle and Parvathipuram Manyam, 12 in Srikakulam, three in Visakhapatnam, and 22 in Vizianagaram.