TDP chief accuses Jagan of conspiring to grab lands

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that the people might lose power over their lands once the AP Land Titling Act is enforced, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was conspiring to grab lands through the Act.

Addressing a public meeting at Dhone and Nandikotkur in Nandyal district as part of Praja Galam on Monday, he called on the people to chase the ‘pyscho’ Chief Minister away.

“Since the British era, we have the land records and Pattadar passbooks on our names. But Jagan has announced to digitise the records. This will ruin our lives as influential persons will get hold of your lands simply by changing the names online. A person in Vontimitta committed suicide recently because of such an incident,” Naidu said.

Asking the public whether they have ever seen any Chief Minister in the country who did not go to the Secretariat during the entire five-year tenure, Naidu sought to know, “Did Jagan build any project in the State in these five years or provided even a single job to anyone?”

The TDP chief accused Jagan of mortgaging people’s health by not clearing pending dues to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore to Aarogyasri-empanelled hospitals.

In a dig at Finance Minister and YSRC’s Dhone candidate, he said Buggana Rajendranath neither goes to the Secretariat nor is he present in his constituency, but always stays in New Delhi seeking loans for the State. “Buggana must realise the fact that being in power does not mean seeking debts or narrating cock and bull stories. Instead of strengthening the financial system, this government has mortgaged even the State Secretariat,” he alleged.

Claiming that YSRC leaders are under the false impression that power is permanent, he accused them of trying to illegally grab the lands of innocent people by taking law into their hands. Reiterating his commitment to provide 20 lakh jobs in the coming five years, the former chief minister remarked that the youth in the State can prosper only if the NDA comes to power in the State and at the Centre.

“If I am elected, I am promising you all that power tariff will never be revised and there will be no power cuts. Also, I am assuring you all that a better Pay Revision Commission (PRC) will be announced for the government employees,” the TDP supremo asserted.

Naidu slams govt for dodging door delivery of pensions

Speaking to mediapersons in Kurnool district, Naidu sought to know why the government is not taking steps for distribution of pension to the beneficiaries at their doorstep despite having sufficient employees.

He said the YSRC government, after claiming several lives by forcing pensioners to go to the village secretariats for getting their pensions last month, was now forcing them again to go to the banks in the blazing heat. He added that the government will have to take responsibility, if any pensioner dies in his attempt to receive pension.

Naidu said that it was unfortunate on part of some of the officials involved in the conspiracies of the ruling YSRC in distribution of pensions. “There are about 1.26 lakh secretariat employees, 15,000 Panchayat secretaries, 5,000 each of Velugu and agricultural department employees and 3,000 horticulture staff members at the government’s disposal at the village-level. The exercise of delivering pensions at the doorstep can be completed in a single day by using their services,” he said.

Terming the deaths official murders, Naidu said, “What is most regrettable is that officials, too, are becoming partners in the perpetration of crimes by the ruling party.”

He charged Jagan with not discharging his bounden duties and instead resorting to cheap politics. He alleged that the YSRC chief was deliberately forcing the elderly pensioners to go to the village secretariats as he was aware of the lack of funds in the State exchequer.

Further, he accused the ruling YSRC of making lame excuses such as “employees do not know the addresses of the pensioners” to avoid doorstep delivery of pensions. With the ECI directing the State government to pay pension through DBT and doorstep delivery, Naidu asked how did the government manage to get pensioners’ bank accounts now.

Blaming Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, and other officers for the delay in distribution of pensions in April, Naidu made it clear that the official machinery, too, should not take into consideration the directions of the CM after the Model Code of Conduct comes into force.