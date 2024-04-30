Tenalians ponder over welfare or growth

GUNTUR: A fierce battle is set to unfold in Tenali Assembly constituency between the ruling YSRC and the JSP-TDP-BJP combine. While sitting YSRC MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar is keen on retaining Tenali seat for the second consecutive time, JSP nominee Nadendla Manohar is determined to bag it. Famously known as Andhra Paris, Tenali is the land of rich and diverse culture, and has a special place in the Indian freedom struggle.

Ranarang Chowk with seven pillars erected in memory of the martyrs, who were shot dead by the British during the Quit India Movement, still instills the sense of patriotism among people.

The constituency came into existence in 1951 as per the Delimitation Orders (1951), and is one of the seven Assembly segments in Guntur Lok Sabha constituency.

It is a constituency of sentiment as whichever party wins Tenali seat, comes into power in the State. The Assembly segment, comprising Tenali and Kollipara mandals, was a Congress bastion once as won the seat seven times since 1952. The TDP bagged the seat five times.

Alapati Venkataramaiah, Annabathuni Satyanarayana and Nadendla Bhaskar Rao were strong leaders in the region. Following in their footsteps, their heirs former TDP MLA Rajendra Prasad, sitting YSRC MLA Sivakumar, and former Assembly Speaker Manohar have been continuing their sway in Tenali politics for the past two decades. Manohar won as an MLA in 2004 and 2009 on Congress ticket.